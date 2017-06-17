BOXING: Paddy Barnes claims WBO European title in Belfast

Paddy Barnes is the new WBO European Flyweight champion after beating Silvio Olteanu at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on Saturday night

After an entertaining 10 rounds Barnes won it 97-94, 97-93 and 95-95 on the judges scorecards.

Both fighters started slowly and Barnes started off in a controlled manner. It was a good round from the Belfast man against his more experienced opponent.

Barnes boxed well in the second but a shot near the end of three minutes seemed to stagger him.

Barnes recovered well and boxed well in the third and he was slowing Olteanu with body shots.

The fourth was pretty even and Olteanu was proving to be strong and determined.

Both fighters seemed to tire a wee bit in the fifth and both of them had their moments.

The sixth was another competitive round and both fighters landed shots at the end.

Better from Banes in the seventh round but both guys are starting to look weary.

More from Barnes in that round but his opponent keeps marching forward. These last two rounds will be vital.

The ninth was messy but Barnes was doing the quality work but Olteanu kept coming.

Barnes took the 12th round as he caught Olteanu with good shots as he moved forward and he was the new champion.

Steven Ward boxed well to stop Istvan Orsos at the very end of the fourth round. Ward also had his rival down in the first round after a sweet bodyshot.

Tyrone McKenna looked the business as he stopped Ferenc Katona in the fourth round. McKenna mixed up his work well and will look to have a big finish to 2017.

Lewis Crocker impressed again as he blew away Radoslav Mitev in the second round. Crocker has power and ability and he can be moved along quickly - but not too quickly.

Sean McGlinchey got the night off to a good start. The Derry fighter seeing off Dan Blackwell 40-36 on points. It was a steady performance from McGlinchey who is growing into the professional ranks.

And Stephen Ormond lost in his brave bid to claim the WBO European Lightweight title. Ormond was dropped twice in the last round to lose on the judges scorecards.

There were also wins for Alex Dickenson, David Oliver Joyce and Jonjo O;Carroll