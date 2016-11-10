Boy (12) ‘chased by man’ in Crumlin Glen

A Crumlin woman has warned people in the village to be vigilant after her 12-year-old son was reportedly chased by a man while walking in Crumlin Glen.

Writing on the Crumlin Local Facebook page yesterday (Wednesday), the woman posted: “My 12 year old son was in the glen with myself and my neighbour today around 4:30. He was jogging round the glen with the dogs and we were behind him.

“A man was hiding in the bushes and jumped out as he passed and began chasing him. My son called to the dogs who were behind him and when the dogs came running the man ran away.

“Can you let people know to be aware of this incident. Police have been informed.”

Police have confirmed that they received a report of a suspicious man in the Crumlin Glen area on Wednesday, November 9.

“At about 4.50pm, it is reported that a man jumped out of bushes and ran at a 12 year old boy who was out walking with his mother and her friend. The man did not speak to or touch the boy. Police attended and no offences have been disclosed,” a PSNI spokesman said.