Boy (13) arrested over theft of mobility scooter

Police in Lisburn have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the theft of a mobility scooter from a local shopping centre.

A post on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page revealed that the blue mobility scooter was taken from Bow Street Mall at around 6pm on Sunday, September 25, by a young male who rode off in the direction of Wallace Park.

“This is operated by Lisburn Shop Mobility and has affected the service that they can provide to over 6,000 registered users in the area,” the post stated.

On Tuesday officers posted an update stating that, thanks to the help of members of the public, a young male had been arrested in connection with the incident.

“The 13-year-old who was arrested has been bailed pending further enquiries,” a PSNI spokesman confirmed.