Boy, 14, suffers fractured jaw in football match assault

A 14-year-old boy suffered a fractured jaw and damage to his teeth in football match assault, police have said.

The incident happened during a game at Comber Road in Dundonald last month (August 26) but details have only been released today. The PSNI is appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation are asked to contact officers in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference number 808 of 26/08/17. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.