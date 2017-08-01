Boy, 2, identified as Grenfell fire victim

A toddler has been identified as one of the latest victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Two-year-old Jeremiah Deen was formally identified as one of the 80+ people who died in the high rise blaze, the Metropolitan Police said.

The John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

He is believed to be one of the youngest victims of the tower block fire.

The death of his mother, 32-year-old Zainab Deen, was confirmed at an inquest in July.

She was discovered on the 14th floor and her preliminary cause of death was given as "consistent with the effects of fire".

In a statement their family said: "We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to all relatives and friends for their prayers, floral tributes and expression of condolences during this difficult time.

"Funeral arrangements will be announced later as plans are being made to lay mother and son to rest.

"'You spent a moment in our arms, but you will last a lifetime in our hearts'. RIP Zainab and Jeremiah."