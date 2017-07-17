‘Brave’ mystery man helps save couple trapped in crashed car

Tributes have been paid to a “brave gentleman” who saved a couple after their car left a road in Co Donegal and ended up in a river.

The couple’s Nissan Qashqai crashed into the Swilly Burn river near Porthall in Lifford around 6.30pm on Saturday.

It has been reported that passers-by entered the water and helped to free the trapped pair before the emergency services arrived at the scene.

According to the Daily Mirror, one of the rescuers is believed to be from Northern Ireland.

Praising the mystery man for his efforts, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Services (NIFRS) West posted on Facebook: “A special mention to the brave gentleman who entered the water and helped free both casualties before the emergency services arrived.”

Fire services from both sides of the Irish border helped with the rescue.

It is understood one of the casualties was taken to Altnagelvin Area Hospital in Londonderry by a coastguard helicopter, while the other was taken by ambulance.

Gardai are investigating the cause of the crash.