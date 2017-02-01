Breakdown of MPs by party in the key Brexit division

MPs voted by 498 votes to 114, a majority of 384, to give the European Union (Notification Of Withdrawal) Bill a second reading.

There were 47 Labour MPs who voted against the Bill on Wednesday night.

Ken Clarke (Rushcliffe) was the sole Conservative MP who voted against the legislation.

There were also 50 SNP MPs who voted no.

There were 498 MPs who voted in favour of the Bill’s second reading, including 319 Tory and 167 Labour MPs.

There were seven Liberal Democrats who opposed the Bill. Three SDLP voted against. They were: Mark Durkan (Foyle), Alasdair McDonnell (Belfast South) and Margaret Ritchie (South Down).

They were joined by two Plaid Cymru MPs plus three Independent MPs, one of whom was Lady Hermon (North Down). Green Party MP Caroline Lucas (Brighton Pavilion) also voted against.

Both Ulster Unionist Party MPs, Tom Elliott (Fermanagh & South Tyrone) and Danny Kinahan (Antrim South), voted in favour.

All eight DUP MPs backed the legislation: Gregory Campbell (Londonderry East), Nigel Dodds (Belfast North), Jeffrey Donaldson (Lagan Valley), Ian Paisley (Antrim North), Gavin Robinson (Belfast East), Jim Shannon (Strangford), David Simpson (Upper Bann) and Sammy Wilson (Antrim East).

One independent MP and one Ukip MP, Douglas Carswell (Clacton) voted in favour.