BREAKING: Fire at high-rise flats

Fire appliances from Cookstown and Dungannon attended the incident
A fire has broken out at a block of high-rise flats in Belfast.

Flames and smoke have been spotted at Coolmoyne House tower block on Seymour Hill in Dunmurry, on the outskirts of west Belfast..

Updates to follow.