BREAKING NEWS: High Court rules Theresa May does not have authority to trigger Article 50 without approval from Parliament

The High Court has ruled that the government does not have the power to trigger Article 50 without seeking approval from MPs.

The government has said it will appeal the decision in the Surpreme Court.

The Lord Chief Justice ruled that the government’s arguments are “contrary to fundamental constitutional principles of the sovereignty of parliament”.

Adding: “The court does not accept the argument put forward by the government. There is nothing in the text of the 1972 Act to support it.”

More to follow.