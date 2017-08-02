BREAKING: Over ten ambulances at Mournes incident

Over ten ambulances are attending a major incident in the Mournes involving a group of young people.

The Ambulance Service told the News Letter that a group of young people are involved in a weather related incident, but could not say if it was linked to any school or youth group.

Mourne Councillor Henry Reilly said around ten ambulances are waiting at the Head Road near Annalong, although the Ambulance Service said that probably more vehicles than that are involved.

“It is not clear what is happening but it could be young people suffering exposure,” Mr Reilly said.

South Down SDLP councillor Colin McGrath tweeted that ongoing helicopter, coastguard, medical and ambulance responses are visble.

“Please God all will be ok,” he added.

One woman said on Facebook: “I was coming over the mountain from Rathfriland at approx 11 am and weather was wild. Rain and wind and flooding on the roads. Car got buffed about it was so bad.”

Another poster said two helicopters landed at Annalong harbour.

Mr Reilly added: “The authorities are taking it very serious whatever is going on. Its like a winters day so imagine what its like in the high Mournes. Nightmare.”

He added: “Choppers in from North Wales, Ayrshire and Dublin - what on earth is happening?”