Brexit ruling: Sinn Fein told to end Westminster boycott

The Irish Green Party has called on Sinn Fein to end their abstentionist policy in Northern Ireland and use their four MPs’ votes in Westminster to block the triggering of Article 50.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan TD said: “Given that the High Court has ruled triggering Article 50 requires parliamentary approval in the House of Commons, we’re calling for Sinn Fein to end their abstentionist approach to Westminster, and have their four MPs vote against Brexit.

“Sinn Fein must represent their constituents and ensure the constitutional arrangements agreed in the Good Friday Agreement are respected in whatever approach is taken by the UK Government.”

Sinn Fein’s Martin McGuinness has said decisions about the future of the people of Ireland need to be taken on this island.

He said: “This judgment underlines the point I have made repeatedly since June that the Tories approach to this issue has been shambolic.

“I have no faith in the British parliament supporting the democratically expressed wishes of the people of the North to remain in Europe.

“Any decision taken about the future of the people of Ireland need to be taken on this island.

“The Irish government also have to act to defend the best interests of all Irish citizens across the island.

“Sinn Féin is opposed to Brexit.

“The referendum result showed that the people of the North want their future to be in Europe. That vote must be recognised and respected.”

Meanwhile, SDLP Foyle MP and member of the Westminster Brexit committee Mark Durkan, welcomed the ruling by the High Court.

Mr Durkan called on MPs from across Northern Ireland to commit to representing the democratically stated will of people in Northern Ireland to remain in the European Union.

He said: “SDLP MPs will unapologetically defend the will of the 56% of people who voted to remain in the European Union and the will of our constituents. It is now incumbent on other MPs from Northern Ireland to commit to representing the democratically stated will of people here.”