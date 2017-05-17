Brian Kennedy teams up with singers from Uganda and the legal world

The singer Brian Kennedy is pictured above with some of the Pro Bono Choir, made up of lawyers, at St Anne’s Cathedral where they will perform in a joint concert on Thursday.

The participants in the evening include Kennedy, Father Liam Lawton, the Abaana New Life Children’s choir from Uganda and the barrister and baritone Karl McGuckin.

There are still tickets, costing £15, which are on sale at http://bit.ly/ProBonoAPlaceCalledHome or from St Anne’s at the door, 8pm start.

Proceeds from the event will be going to the Welcome Organisation, whose CEO Sandra Moore said: “We would like to express our sincere thanks to the Pro Bono Choir for choosing the Welcome Organisation as the charity to benefit from A Place Called Home.

“The money raised from the concert will go towards the charity’s range of services for people affected by homelessness across Belfast. We could not provide the full level of support that we do without the generosity of groups like the Pro Bono Choir and everyone who has contributed to and attends the concert.”

The Abaana New Life Choir, who are a group of 20 school children aged between seven and 13 from Uganda, are currently touring the UK and Ireland.

The aim of the tour is to raise awareness of the plight of children living in poverty in Uganda.