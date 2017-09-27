Bride’s fairytale big day ended in a hospital bed

A Moneymore bride’s fairytale wedding turned into a nightmare after she was rushed to hospital immediately after the ceremony.

Ciara Keenan only got to wear her wedding dress for two hours after being struck down with excruciating stomach ulcers.

She was left throwing up blood and spent her wedding night in hospital – with new hubby John Cowan by her side.

Bridesmaid and friend Sarah Hirsk said: “Ciara had been ill for a few days and thought she was suffering a stomach bug, She was vomiting regularly on the morning of the wedding. However, by Saturday she was becoming more and more unwell.”

But brave Ciara was determined not to call off the wedding and the following morning she made it to Derryloran Parish Church in Cookstown.

“Basically, she only just made it up the aisle, and said ‘I do’. We had to sit in the back room of the church until she gained enough strength to walk back down,” Sarah added.

“The reception was back on John’s farm and celebrations were ready to go, however, immediately on their return, Ciara worsened. The doctor was called and sent an ambulance.

“The ambulance crew did their best to try to enable her to stay but it wasn’t to be. She was taken away to hospital.”

Luckily, she managed to make her honeymoon in the Seychelles.