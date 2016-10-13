Britain’s Got Talent auditions coming to Ballymena

Top TV talent show Britain’s Got Talent is to bring its search for the UK’s best act to Ballymena next week.

The production team from the popular ITV show, which stars Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden, will hold auditions at the Fairhill Shopping Centre on Thursday October 20 from 12pm-6pm.

The winner of the 2017 show will receive a £250,000 prize pot, as well as the opportunity to perform in front of Her Majesty the Queen at the Royal Variety Show.

Fairhill Shopping Centre spokesperson Natalie Jackson revealed: “The production team contacted us to say they had heard Ballymena and Fairhill were buzzing places to be so they wanted to come here and attract people.

“This will be the first stage of auditions so the judges won’t be here, but I believe there will be a camera crew who will be seeing how people are on TV and if they get through the next round will be in front of the judges.

“The auditions will be in a vacant unit, probably HMV opposite Debenham’s off the main Parkway.”

Natalie says that the visit of the prime time TV programme is a ringing endorsement for Ballymena.

“It should bring a lot of people to the centre and we are encouraging as many people as possible to come and support local acts!” she concluded.

Britain’s Got Talent 2016 was won by magician Richard Jones, while previous winners include dancing dog act Ashleigh and Pudsey, opera singer Paul Potts and dance troupe Diversity.

To apply to audition for Britain’s Got Talent 2017, visit: http://www.itv.com/britainsgottalent/apply-now