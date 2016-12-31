British Empire Medals for Antrim community workers

Two Antrim women have been awarded a BEM in the Queen’s New Year Honours List for their work in the community.

Ann Tinsley from Carnlough is secretary of Larne Musical Festival Association, founder of the ‘Glenarm Together’ forum group and secretary of Glenarm Village Committee.

She has been involved with community work for 35 years.

Throughout all this work, Ann said that she was given “full and excellent support of the village committee”.

Regarding her BEM award, she commented: “I was flabbergasted to receive this honour and regard it as an acknowledgment of the dedication, and focus of all members, past and present of Glenarm Village Committee.”

Meanwhile Joan Guiller, manager of Drop Inn Ministries in Carrick, said she is “absolutely over the moon” to receive a BEM.

Joan has been manager of the shop for the past 13 years. Previously, she worked for the St Vincent de Paul charity as manager of its holiday home.

She recalled that she was “very shocked” to receive news of her nomination.

“It really is wonderful the number of people we can help. The charity has been able to help a lot of people by furnishing their homes. We also have a library and take part in hospital visits,” she continued.

“When I got the letter, I asked what have I done? In all honesty, if someone needs help, I just give it.

“I have never expected anything in return.”