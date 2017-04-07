British nationals living in Sweden being warned to stay away from public areas

The U.K. government has issued travel advice to British nationals in the wake of a suspected terror attack in Stockholm on Friday.

The latest update from the Foreign Office reads: “there are reports that incidents have occurred in Drottninggatan and Fridhemsplan in central Stockholm; you should stay away from public areas if possible and follow the advice of local authorities.”

The advice was issued via the Foreign Office website shortly after the incident.

Reports coming out of Sweden suggest up to three people died as a result of the incident.

Police said a number of people had been hurt in the incident, which comes after trucks were used in terror attacks in Nice and Berlin last year. Newspaper Aftonbladet quoted a witness saying they saw hundreds of people running for their lives near the Ahlens mall.