Broadcaster: Fallon ‘insane’ for quitting over touching my knee

The broadcaster who is claimed to be at the centre of Michael Fallon’s reasons for quitting has said the move appears “insane”.

Julia Hartley-Brewer made the remarks to Sky News yesterday after the defence minister’s resignation, following his admission that he once touched her knee.

She told the broadcaster that if that was his sole reason, then it is “the most insane, absurd and ridiculous resignation of a cabinet minister ever”, and cautioned against “witch-hunts” conducted via the media in which “men can’t defend themselves”.

She was also quoted by the Evening Standard newspaper as saying: “I don’t want to live in a sterile world where any interaction between men and women could see them being forced to resign from their job the next morning.”