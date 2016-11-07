Broadcaster Sir Jimmy Young dies aged 95

Veteran broadcaster Sir Jimmy Young has died aged 95.

The long-serving DJ, who spent almost three decades at BBC Radio 2, died “peacefully at home” with his wife Alicia by his side on Monday afternoon, a family spokesman said.

Sir Jimmy was one of the original Radio 1 DJs at the station’s inception in 1967.

He moved to Radio 2 in 1973 and filled the early afternoon slot until he retired in December 2002.

Sir Jimmy, who had a successful music career before becoming established as a broadcaster, interviewed each prime minister of the day during his time at the station, as well as many other leading world figures.

He had been off air for several months after surgery but returned for his final fortnight.

The show is now presented by Jeremy Vine.

LBC radio presenter Iain Dale tweeted: “Much respect to Sir Jimmy Young who died today, aged 95. The word ‘legend’ is overused, but not in his case. A true icon of radio.”

The Queen is believed to have been among fans of the “housewives’ choice” during his time on air.

Baroness Thatcher was a guest on his show no fewer than 14 times.

Sir Jimmy’s former Radio 2 colleague Ken Bruce said: “So very sad to hear about the death of my old friend Sir Jimmy Young. One of the most able broadcasters I ever worked with.”

Time Team presenter and Blackadder actor Tony Robinson said: “So sad. Such memories from my childhood and teens. I loved his versions of The Man From Laramie and Unchained Melody.”

Television presenter Piers Morgan said: “Another giant of British broadcasting dies just months after his great friend & colleague Terry Wogan.”