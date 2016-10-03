‘Broke’ Farc offers to give cash to victims

Before the vote Farc rebels had offered to surrender all their assets to compensate their victims.

However Farc has also insisted throughout four years of talks that it had next to no money, owing to operational costs. The Economist suggested in Spring they had $10.5 billion stashed away in 2012, from decades of drug trafficking, extortion, ransoms and black market land deals.

Colombia’s government has already set up a specialist unit aimed to recover Farc funds stashed in foreign bank accounts.

Juan Fernando Cristo, Colombia’s interior minister, said the issue was “very important” – but questioned the Economist’s $10.5 billion figure, claiming that Farc’s resources were a “legend” and impossible to know.