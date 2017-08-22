Brokenshire and Coveney in Belfast next week in bid to restart Stormont talks

The Irish and British governments are due to meet Stormont’s political parties next week in another attempt to restore the Executive.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Northern Ireland Secretary of State James Brokenshire have said they will be travelling to Belfast to encourage political leaders to restart the stalled talks process.

Mr Brokenshire refused to give a date for the resumption of talks aimed at restoring devolution.

He said he would “come forward with further information in my own way in respect of the next step around the talks process”.

He admitted that “differences firmly do remain” between political parties but added that he was going forward with “positive intent”.

The secretary of state was in Dublin to discuss the situation at Stormont and Brexit with Mr Coveney.

Mr Coveney said he intends to visit Belfast next week to meet with politicians.

“Northern Ireland needs a voice through a government of its own.

“We need to see a resumption to those discussions and hopefully a conclusion as soon as possible.

“We don’t want talks that are ongoing for a long period of time.”

Sinn Fein’s leader in Northern Ireland has written to the UK and Irish governments proposing a formal resumption of power-sharing talks.

Michelle O’Neill suggested parties should be given a tight deadline from next Monday to restore the government.

The DUP’s Simon Hamilton described her proposal as a “stunt”, saying his party had been ready to form an Executive for months.