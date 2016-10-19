Brokenshire 'entirely satisfied' with Brexit committee role

The Northern Ireland Secretary has insisted the region's voice will still be heard at a key Government Brexit committee despite his omission from its core membership.

James Brokenshire said he is "entirely satisfied" with the arrangement that will only see him invited to attend the European Exit and Trade Committee when permanent members think his presence is required.

The Welsh and Scottish secretaries will also attend on that basis, which has prompted claims from political rivals that the devolved regions are not central to the Government's Brexit planning.

Prime Minister Theresa May will chair the Brexit committee. Its 12 core members include Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Brexit Secretary David Davis and Chancellor Philip Hammond.

"I am able to attend meetings of that committee where there are Northern Ireland-related issues," said Mr Brokenshire.

"I am confident I am able to represent Northern Ireland's view, Northern Ireland's perspective, into the Brexit consideration and absolutely remain at the heart of discussions across Whitehall in ensuring the voice of Northern Ireland is heard loud and clear, and I am that champion to ensure that the issues that matter to Northern Ireland are properly reflected into the negotiation."

In an interview with BBC Radio Ulster, he added: "I am entirely satisfied that the arrangements that are in place are appropriate for me to advocate very firmly the views of Northern Ireland and to ensure we do have that loud voice in Whitehall underlining the key themes."