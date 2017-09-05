Brokenshire urges talks ... but no all-party talks are planned

Secretary of State James Brokenshire has urged the DUP and Sinn Fein to enter talks – but has not made clear when those talks will begin or what exactly will happen if they fail.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Brokenshire said that a “window of opportunity” to reach a deal was closing rapidly, but did not set a fresh deadline for when that window would be closed.

The government’s representative in Northern Ireland repeated his warning – first issued at the start of the summer – that he could be forced to legislate for a Stormont budget if the deadlock continued for much longer.

However, he did not specify a time for that nor publicly countenance the possibility of formally taking complete control of public services in Northern Ireland via direct rule, thus ending both 10 years of devolution and the six-month period in which civil servants have been running Stormont’s departments with no democratic oversight.

Rather than begin a new all-party talks process, Mr Brokenshire – who spoke separately to all five main Stormont party leaders yesterday – will continue to speak to the parties individually, as will the Republic’s foreign minister, Simon Coveney.

Last night former first minister Lord Trimble, now a Conservative peer, told the News Letter that it was “a bad idea to allow this situation to drift” and said that is “essentially what is happening”.

Speaking to reporters at Stormont House yesterday afternoon, Mr Brokenshire referred to growing problems in the health service in Northern Ireland.

The secretary of state said: “With pressures in public services already evident, most particularly in the health service, the need for intervention is becoming increasingly clear.

“The UK government has a duty to the people of Northern Ireland to provide political stability and certainty.

“If this political impasse continues, I will be forced to legislate in Westminster for a budget for Northern Ireland and consider next steps. I don’t want to have to take this action.”

Mr Brokenshire said he would continue to meet the parties individually to establish any emerging grounds for consensus.

Lord Trimble said that the government would want to “avoid direct rule at all costs, even if there’s a form of indirect rule taking place through London having at regular intervals to legislate”.

The former Ulster Unionist leader said he could understand the call for the 90 MLAs’ £49,000-a-year salaries to be slashed but said that “the solution isn’t to attack the MLAs; the solution is to get the institutions up and running and there’s no reason why the majority should be punished because a minority is obstructing things”.

Lord Trimble was also dismissive of republican calls for joint British-Irish authority of Northern Ireland to be implemented if Stormont cannot be restored.

He said: “Everything will have to be done in accordance with the principles laid down in the agreement so joint authority, other people coming in and all the rest of it is not in accordance with the agreement.”

Earlier, DUP leader Arlene Foster said that Mr Brokenshire would need to make a decision by next month on whether there should be more talks or direct rule.

And Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader, Michelle O’Neill, called for “a short, sharp and focused negotiation in the small time-frame we have ahead of us”.

Speaking to reporters at Stormont, Mr Brokenshire called on the parties to attempt to “better understand the issues from others’ perspectives” and urged “direct and honest dialogue between the parties ... without a running commentary”.

Mr Brokenshire said that he wanted to give the parties a “structured space” for talks but emphasised that it was ultimately for the parties – in reality, the DUP and Sinn Fein – to resolve their differences.

Last Thursday Mrs Foster appeared to offer an olive branch to Sinn Fein, setting out a proposal to restore Stormont and then legislate for the Irish language within a set period.

In the first apparent attempt to end the stand-off between the two parties after a summer of escalating rhetoric on both sides, Mrs Foster called for “a new cultural deal” rather than “short-term patches or political expediency”.

Mrs Foster, whose party once derided the Irish language in lurid terms, emphasised not only her respect for the language, but told her party that “we have nothing to fear from the Irish language – nor is it any threat to the Union”.

However, Sinn Fein immediately rejected Mrs Foster’s proposal, denying that it was a compromise and claiming that a similar offer had been made privately in the talks process earlier this year and rejected. The SDLP similarly immediately dismissed the speech.

The day before Mrs Foster spoke, Gerry Adams explicitly said that if there is no free-standing Irish language act then there will be no return to Stormont.

The Irish government endorsed the intent of Mrs Foster’s proposal, with Mr Coveney saying that she had made a “real effort” to reach out. He told Newstalk in Dublin: “It is the first time that I have ever heard a leader of the DUP commit to legislating for the Irish language ... I think it does change the tone of the debate.”