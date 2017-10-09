Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz cuddle up in Dublin

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz have posed in a picture together on social media for the first time since rekindling their relationship.

The 18-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham and the Hollywood star, 20, were reported to have become an item again several weeks ago after splitting up last year.

In the new image shared on Beckham's Instagram page with his 10.4 million followers, he and Kick-Ass star Moretz are seen drinking what appears to be ale while at a rugby match.

Along with the picture, Beckham - who recently released his first book of photography - wrote: "Dublin. You were amazing."

US actress Moretz also took to her own Instagram to share their Ireland getaway with her fans.

She posted a picture of Beckham on her Instastory along with the caption "Mi love".

The couple appeared to confirm they were back on earlier in the month when Moretz shared a throwback picture of the two of them together online.

The black and white image, captioned "5 years ago", saw Moretz resting her head on Beckham's shoulder.

Beckham then commented: "Love you x."