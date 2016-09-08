Bruiser Theatre brings The Bard to The Mac before hitting the road

An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), is coming to The Mac in Belfast before taking to the road around Northern Ireland,

Join these madcap men in tights as they weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories and Tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter.

Coming to The Mac from September 13-22, The Complete Works… is an evening of comic fun bound together with quick paced clowning from three actors playing upwards of 20 parts each.

A frolicking farce by nature, the play is designed to be twisted and turned into a truly contemporary setting – this is where Bruiser come in.

Notorious for their unique and innovative approach, Bruiser Theatre Company and their artistic director, Lisa May, are bringing the Bard to The Mac, as Shakespeare gets a lesson in how till speak Norn Iron.

Artistic director, Lisa May said: “It’s such an exciting opportunity to bring this chaotic story around Ireland and wonderful to be in The Mac.

“In the year when we’re all celebrating 400 years of ‘The Bard’, a chance to really connect with the comedy and calamity Shakespeare would have wanted on stage is a real treat.

“We’re working with a small cast of only three – they’ve got their work cut out for them – I’ll have them running across the stage like madmen.

“The result is a wonderful, bashful experience for the audience, some of whom might end up on stage themselves if they’re not careful…”

Gilly Campbell, arts development officer for Drama and Dance, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, added: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is thrilled to support this innovative and energetic production from Bruiser Theatre Company touring Ireland this autumn.

“Bruiser will take these iconic and much-loved plays and bring them slap bang into 2016, making these wonderful tales truly accessible to all.”

Tickets are available from www.themaclive.com.