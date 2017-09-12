Budget will be delivered on November 22, Chancellor announces

The next Budget will be delivered on November 22, Chancellor Philip Hammond has announced.

Mr Hammond used a video message on Twitter to confirm the date he will set out his tax and spending plans.

It will be the first Budget since Theresa May's gamble on a snap general election backfired, depriving the Tories of a majority in the Commons.

Mr Hammond said the Budget was an opportunity for the Government to "set out our thinking on how to keep the economy strong and resilient and fair - an economy that works for everyone".

The Chancellor has previously indicated that the Autumn Budget will become the major financial statement of the year, replacing the system under which the Budget was in the spring with an update in the autumn.

Mr Hammond will come under pressure to use the Budget to offer policies aimed at winning back voters who deserted the Tories in June's general election.