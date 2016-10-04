Burglary at Cullybackey

Police are appealing for information following the report of two burglaries at premises in the Fenaghy Road area of Cullybackey.

Police received a report on Wednesday 28 September that sometime overnight the premises were entered and 60 ‘Zeta’ branded tyres, a Stanley socket set and a small safe were stolen.

The premises next door were also entered, however it is not believed that anything was stolen.

Constable Gavin Geary would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area to contact Ballymena Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 317 28/09/16. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.