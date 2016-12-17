Bus delays in Belfast due to heavy traffic

The Christmas shopping rush is causing heavy traffic around the streets of Belfast which has led to disruption with local bus services.
With it being last full weekend of shopping before Christmas, commuters are flocking to the city centre to buy that last minute gift.
Translink have confirmed that there are ongoing delays and disruption to Metro services at present due to heavy traffic in/out of City Centre.
They have apologised for the delays.
