Bus driver hailed hero after talking man off bridge

A bus driver has been hailed a hero after talking a man down off a bridge in Strabane early on a Saturday morning.

Passengers applauded the driver and both Translink and Derry man, Joseph Carlin, who witnessed the intervention, described him as a hero.

The potentially life-saving episode was brought to light by Mr Carlin , who was travelling on the bus from Derry to Dublin early on Saturday, when he tweeted that Translink should know that their “driver just saved a life by talking [a] man off [a] bridge in Strabane. Hero. He got back on bus shaking to finish job.”

Mr Carlin added that the “whole bus applauded him after he apologised to us for holding us up. No one cared. We are in safe hands. Man deserves award.”

Translink asked if everyone was okay after the incident.

Mr Carlin responded: “The man is safe and the driver is back on the road with us. He said he couldnt pass him. We agree. #hero.”

Translink thanked Mr Carlin for letting the company know about the swift and decisive action, tweeting: “Well done that driver, #hero indeed!”