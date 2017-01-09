Bus driver who came to aid of man on bridge commended by employer

The heroic act of a bus driver who stopped his bus to talk a man down from a bridge has been commended by his employer.

Ronan Ward stopped the bus he was driving to go to the assistance of an individual in distress on Strabane bridge on Saturday morning.

The life-saving episode was brought to light by Joseph Carlin, who was travelling on the bus from Londonderry to Dublin early on Saturday

Mr Carlin said on Twitter that the whole bus applauded him after he apologised to the hold up.

He added: “No one cared. We are in safe hands. Man deserves award.”

Translink said today: “Ronan stopped his bus and called the police. Two other passers-by were also trying to help the individual.

“The police arrived a short time later and the combined efforts of the police officers, our driver and passers-by resulted in the man being taken from the bridge.

“Ronan returned to his bus, apologised to the passengers for the delay and continued his journey to Dublin.

“We would like to commend our colleague for his compassion.

“We would urge anyone in distress to contact the Samaritans 116 123 or Lifeline 0808 808 8000.”