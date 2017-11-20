Business as usual despite fire at Mallusk plant

ISL Waste Management in Mallusk has said it will be “fully operational” today, just hours after a huge blaze broke out at the premises.

The fire started at a self-contained storage facility adjacent to ISL’s main facility on Central Park.

Fire fighters tackle a blaze at ISL waste management plant , About 50 firefighters and and 11 appliances - including an aerial appliance and a high volume pump - are battling the flames at ISL waste management plant in Mallusk. Shortly before dawn on Monday the fire was still burning, but under control, said the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS). Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Around 50 firefighters battled through the night to bring the flames under control.

Eleven appliances - including an aerial appliance and a high volume pump - were in attendance overnight.

The fire was still burning this morning, but the NI Fire and Rescue Service said the situation was now “under control”.

While it is not yet known how the blaze stated, a spokesperson for ISL said it was believed to have been accidental.

Fire fighters tackle a blaze at ISL waste management plant

In a statement, ISL said it remains operational and collections will happen as normal.

Managing Director Barry Donaghy paid tribute to the speed and efficiency of the NIFRS and apologised to local residents for any inconvenience suffered from the smoke generated.

“Our main processing plant will be fully operational today once the smoke has cleared but I can reassure all our customers we will be making our routine collections as normal,” he said.

The company is continuing to work closely with the NIFRS as the incident is investigated and closed.

General views of ISL waste management plant in Mallusk where around 50 firefighters and eleven appliances tackled a blaze laste on Sunday night. Stephen Hamilton -Presseye

Four appliances and an aerial appliance are still in attendance and will remain at the scene for the rest of the day.

Based in Mallusk, Co Antrim with a 100,000 sq ft waste recycling facility, ISL employs 65 full time and 40 part-time staff.