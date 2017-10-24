£1.8 million investment could support up to 70 new jobs

Lisburn Enterprise Organisation (LEO) is on target to deliver 10,000 sq/ft of grade A office space which could support up to 70 new jobs.

The £1.8m investment at the Ballinderry Road enterprise centre is being part supported by Danske Bank.

LEO was established in 1990 to encourage entrepreneurship and to stimulate economic development in the local area. The business advisory and training organisation’s Enterprise Crescent site currently has 100 licensees who between them employ more than 400 staff.

A 5,000 sq/ft light industrial unit is being transformed into the new office space. It will offer a flexible working environment for local businesses with 26 additional offices. The build phase is under way, with construction due to be completed mid-December.

Aisling Owens, Chief Executive of LEO, said: “Lisburn Enterprise Centre has become a valuable asset to the local community and we’ve maintained close to 100 per cent occupancy since opening.

“We demolished an old industrial unit and decided the area would benefit from high quality office space. Lisburn lacks new office space and what is available is very dated. There is a demand from local businesses for grade A office space and this new building will help us to continue to support jobs locally and give start-ups an environment to learn and grow.”

She added: “The new development is almost 40 per cent pre-let. One thing that is unique about our offices is that they are offered on a monthly basis. Businesses only need to give 30 days notice and that means they aren’t tied into a long term lease.

“Danske Bank is well known for its support of small businesses and the financial assistance and expertise provided will help ensure we can continue to support local businesses reach their full potential.”

Karen Hoey, Senior Corporate Manager at Danske Bank commented: “Lisburn Enterprise Organisation has helped create thousands of jobs since its inception and continues to provide much needed support to local businesses. Danske Bank has had a long term relationship with Lisburn Enterprise Organisation and we are delighted to be involved in this important stage of their development.

“Small businesses account for 95 per cent of the Northern Ireland economy and these enterprise centres are a key support network for helping companies grow. This new facility will ensure the centre is able to provide all the right resources businesses need to be successful.”