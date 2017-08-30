10 new jobs for North West as health tech firm aims for growth

Londonderry tech firm, Elemental Software is to create 10 new jobs as its scales up its workforce in response to business growth.

The firm operates in the health and wellbeing sector,where its award winning Social Prescribing platform connects patients, health and social care professionals and community health and wellness providers.

Pilots of the platform have received positive feedback from health and social care professionals, community providers and patients, resulting in the firm securing its first contracts across the UK and private investment earlier this year.

Now founders, Leeann Monk-Özgül and Jennifer Neff, are expanding the team, with support from Invest NI, to help deliver a healthy pipeline of prospective customers and scale the business across the UK and Middle East.

“Elemental Software is a growing innovative digital health company at the forefront of social prescribing, an established model of integrated health and social care delivery,” said Grainne McVeigh, Invest NI’s director of life sciences.

“Its digital solution has vast growth potential globally and already its unique platform is rapidly being adopted across the UK and in Dubai.”

The platform makes it easier for any health and social care related professional to refer people with health risks to community based lifestyle interventions. Most importantly, it measures the impact of the referral so as to reduce demand in GP time and services and ultimately keep people out of hospital for longer.

“We have worked with this business from its inception,” she added.

Elemental Software’s rapid progress is testament to the entrepreneurial flair and determination of the firm’s founders.”

Discussing the company’s expansion plans, the co-founders said: “social prescribing addresses one of the most pressing health and social care challenges of our generation and we have developed a solution that can support and empower lifestyle change for communities most at risk and those who play a key role in supporting these communities.

“We need to create a team which includes business and software development positions as well as marketing and communications and finance and administration roles to help take the business to the next level.

“Recruiting these key hires will give us the capacity to penetrate our target markets and enhance the functionality of the platform.

“Invest NI’s ongoing advice and support has been vital to progress to date. This support towards our planned recruitment and marketing investment will enable us to maintain the momentum being created as the ‘Go To’ platform for referrals into community based programmes and services that improve quality of life, establish a reputation in our target markets and secure new sales.”