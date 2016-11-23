100 new jobs for Londonderry and Strabane

Ten businesses in Londonderry and Strabane have created 100 new jobs and have invested £5.6m in the local economy.

The announcement was made at a special event in the city on Wednesday.

The event was hosted by Economy Minister Simon Hamilton MLA to acknowledge the growth and investment of businesses in the North West.

With the support of Invest Northern Ireland, Mechanical Installations & Maintenance, Meritcom, Precision Group, Retail Systems Technology Limited, Junk Kouture, Click Energy, Gradon Architecture and FAST Technologies have each been working on growth projects.

Two GB-based software businesses, Launch Pad and Peoplesafe, are also establishing offices in the city and plan to create a total of 16 new jobs over the next 12 months.

Speaking at Invest Northern Ireland’s Timber Quay offices, the Minister said: “This multi million investment by indigenous businesses and UK investors is positive news for Londonderry.

“The 100 new jobs being created span a range of roles and industries including software development, engineering, marketing and finance, and once in place will contribute over £2.5million in additional salaries to the local economy.

“Invest Northern Ireland has offered £578,400 to support the growth of these businesses who by doing so are committing to both their future and the sustained economic growth of the local area.”

The Minister added: “Every business plays a role in our economic success and strengthening and growing Northern Ireland’s private sector requires all stakeholders to work in partnership towards the achievement of a common goal. I welcome the joined-up approach to economic development in the North West and the contribution the Council and local stakeholders such as the Chamber the Council are making, alongside Invest Northern Ireland, to rebuild and rebalance our economy.”