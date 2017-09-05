12 jobs created by Eglinton manufacturing firm

North West manufacturer Carella Laminate Systems is to create 12 new jobs in Londonderry to help secure new business in the interior fit-out sector across Great Britain and Republic of Ireland.

With support from Invest Northern Ireland, the manufacturer is recruiting 12 additional staff by 2019 and investing in all areas of the business including sales, production, management and service.

The company has also expanded its facilities, recently developing bespoke premises in Campsie Industrial Estate.

“We have seen a recent uplift in projects secured across Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland and want to continue to grow our market share, driving sales of our worktops and contract interior fit-out solutions,” said managing director Seamus Heron.

“The bespoke site we developed at Campsie and our new machinery has enhanced our production capacity and improved the efficiency of our operations.

“The 12 additional staff we are recruiting with help from Invest NI will support the anticipated growth in workload. It will also give us the necessary capability within the team to tender for new higher value projects in our target markets.”

Carella Laminate Systems provides interior fit-out solutions for customers in the health, education and leisure sectors and also manufactures and supplies worktops and bonded boards for the kitchen and bedroom market.

Welcoming the investment, Bill Montgomery, Invest NI director of advanced manufacturing and engineering said: “Carella has an ambitious strategy to grow sales in Great Britain by 70 per cent over the next three years and is focused on positioning itself to achieve this objective.

“Invest NI’s support has already enabled the company to undertake research visits in its target markets, in a bid to establish new customer relationships.

“The £90,000 offered towards the 12 new jobs will ensure Carella has the resources its needs to avail of its identified business opportunities.

“The new roles will be recruited over the next two years and once in place will contribute £407,000 in additional salaries to the local economy.”