£12 million investment brings 165 digital jobs to Belfast

Neueda, a Belfast based digital transformation company, has revealed plans for a 50%-plus increase in staff as part of a major expanion plan in the city.

The firm, which delivers large-scale, mission critical software projects to public and private sector clients globally,plans to add 165 new roles to its 200 strong team of software engineers, IT consultants and data analysts as it has seen revenues grow 30% annually over the last five years.

The new jobs include 130 technical roles ranging from entry level positions through to experienced software engineers and solution architects. The remaining 35 jobs are consulting and project delivery posts as well as key hires in sales and business operations.

“We’ve a great team of committed, talented people and their combined efforts have helped us achieve strong growth over the last five years,” said CEO Brendan Monaghan.

“Together we are building something special and we’re keen to accelerate to the next level. This investment in new people will help us broaden our reach and cement our position with customers in capital markets, utilities and across the public sector.

“Neueda’s culture sets us apart as we invest in talent and encourage our people to reach their full potential. We’re looking for a broad spectrum of skills and experience levels including FE students, apprentices and graduates to those considering a career change or who may be returning to the workforce. The potential to excel, be well rewarded and have fun while doing it is what we offer in return.”

The investment has been backed by Invest NI and is expected to help push the firm to revenues of £100million by 2022. The high quality jobs will generate £5.6m annually in salaries.

“Neueda’s decision to almost double its workforce in Belfast will enable it to sustain the impressive growth that we have seen in recent years,” said Invest NI CEO Alastair Hanilton.

“As part of our business strategy we are working closely with companies like Neueda that have the ability to scale quickly, supporting them to create jobs and increase competitiveness.”

“Talent is at the core of Neueda’s business model, so enhancing the skills and expertise of its workforce is vital to fuelling the company’s development. The £2.3m of employment and training support from government will enable Neueda to fully implement its ambitious growth strategy which focuses increasingly on new export markets.”

Neueda growth has secured it a ranking on Deloitte’s ‘Technology Fast 50’ for a second year and the firm was also ranked in the Great Place to Work Awards.