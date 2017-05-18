120 new jobs announced for cyber security sector

Invest Northern Ireland today announced the creation of 120 jobs with the opening of its European Research and Development Labs in Belfast and the Centre for Secure Information Technologies (CSIT).

The jobs in Belfast are being created by US based cyber security firm Anomali.

Pictured (L R) are Alastair Hamilton, CEO Invest NI, Hugh Njemanze, Anomali and Dr Godfrey Gaston, Operations Director, CSIT.

Welcoming the investments, Alastair Hamilton, CEO of Invest NI said: “Northern Ireland is enjoying a growing international reputation as a region of expertise and knowledge in cyber security. Today’s announcement of both a new inward investor, the Anomali R&D Labs, and a significant investment by CSIT will only see this reputation continue to grow.”

Northern Ireland is the number one location in the world for cyber security inward investment (FT fDI Markets 2013-16) and the number one global destination for US cyber security companies with an eye for international expansion.

“It is no surprise that Californian based Anomali has chosen to invest here based on our world-class credentials,” added Alastair.

“This significant investment by Anomali will create 120 new jobs over the next three years, generating £4.1million in additional salaries for the Northern Ireland economy. The roles on offer will provide valuable opportunities for talented graduates and experienced staff across a range of disciplines, including software engineering and sales.”

With global headquarters in Redwood City, California, Anomali provides cyber security solutions to help organisations identify and respond to security threats. Anomali aggregates and optimizes threat intelligence regarding malicious cyber actors, delivering this information to organisations to detect threats in real time.

CEO of Anomali, Hugh Njemanze said: “Anomali has emerged as the leader in threat intelligence solutions, which has driven our rapid growth. As our customer base expanded globally we looked for ways we can grow our own operations and serve the needs of the market. We are pleased to make Belfast the new base for developing new products and scaling our business in Europe and beyond.”

Invest NI has offered Anomali support of £780,000 towards the new jobs which are expected to be in place by the end of 2019, with an average salary of £34,445. 23 of the positions are already in place.

“With the support of Invest NI, we have committed to making this strategic investment in Northern Ireland to drive innovation and support our global ambitions. The area is recognised globally for its quality of talent and we look forward to recruiting across a range of roles in the coming months, to deliver services for our increasing customer base in Europe and the US”, added Mr Njemanze.