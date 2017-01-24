160 new jobs as services firm FinTrU expands in Belfast

Financial services business FinTrU is to create 160 new jobs in Belfast over the next five years as part of a major expansion in the province.

The London-based firm provides outsourced knowledge services, including financial regulatory reporting, compliance and legal services, to investment banks and other financial institutions.

It established its Belfast centre of excellence in 2014, recruiting 80 staff in supervisory, associate and graduate posts.

The latest expansion will see the business recruit 60 experienced roles and 100 graduate roles by 2021 to support its continued growth.

Invest NI CEO Alastair Hamilton, said the new project was excellent news for the province.

“FinTrU is an ambitious enterprise with aggressive expansion plans and this recruitment drive underlines its confidence in Northern Ireland as an investment location.

“The 160 new roles to be recruited over the next five years will generate £4.2 million annually in additional salaries and provide valuable jobs opportunities for graduates from a range of disciplines.

“The company is a strong contributor to our vibrant Financial Services sector and is reaping the benefits of our knowledgeable and engaged talent base to leverage growth opportunities in its key markets,” he said.

Mr Hamilton added that FinTrU’s recent renovation work at its Belfast headquarters underlined its long-term commitment to Northern Ireland and said employment and training support from government would help it go from strength to strength.

The company is based in at FinTrU House in the Gasworks area and has been offered more than £1.5m of government support towards the recruitment of the new jobs and a pre-employment training programme.

Commenting on the growth plans, FinTrU CEO Darragh McCarthy, said: “We are delighted with progress to date at our Belfast centre of excellence and indeed completed the recruitment of our 80 strong workforce nine months ahead of schedule.

“The continued impact of increased regulation and the ongoing emphasis on cost reduction within the Financial Services sector is creating scope for us to expand our client base. This expansion will allow us to put additional resources in place to grow our service offering and capitalise on these business opportunities.

“The supply of talent in Northern Ireland, particularly at graduate level, is impressive and, coupled with the support from Invest NI and Assured Skills, it makes this region a highly attractive location to grow our company.”