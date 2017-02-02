£1m capital investment at Denroy Plastics

Denroy Plastics has made a significant investment in its IT systems and manufacturing capabilities as it continues with its investment for growth strategy.

This latest investment, which is part of an overall £3.5m plan will see more than £1m spent on a new IT system and on a range of new manufacturing machinery.

The company has also created 12 new jobs during 2016 and anticipates that it will increase its workforce by a further 10 posts during 2017.

Group Financial Director Kevin McNamee said this latest investment is a clear sign of the enhanced complexity of the market within which the company is trading,

“Having experienced significant growth, particularly in the aerospace market, Denroy undertook a review of our existing operations and concluded that the increased production volumes we have been experiencing, alongside a more complex operating environment, required superior capabilities.

“The company then invested in the Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine). The IT application will help enhance planning, service and quality control for Denroy across its main markets and in particular will offer an integrated platform for quality control and compliance for the aerospace and other sectors requiring complex controls.”

“The new injection molding machines and the investment in the turning centre machine lathe will enhance the speed with which we are able to manufacture products for our clients.

“This investment will assist the company to capitalise on new opportunities and consolidate business growth. The new staff we have in place, and those which we plan to employ in the coming months will see us proceed with confidence in 2017.”