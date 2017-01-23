25 new jobs with east Belfast restaurant

Ballyhackamore’s reputation as a hospitality destination has been boosted with the opening of a new restaurant that has created 25 jobs following a £250,000 investment suypported by Danske Bank.

Cyprus Avenue has been opened by Richard McCracken, a chef with over 12 years’ experience, working in Scotland, London and Paris.

Although a lot of Richard’s experience has been in Michelin star restaurants, working with Tom Kitchin in Edinburgh and Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, Cyprus Avenue is a casual dining neighbourhood bistro with a menu that places a firm emphasis on good local produce, while remaining familiar and affordable.

“Growing up I always wanted to have my own restaurant and cooking was something I fell in love with while studying in Glasgow,” said Richard.

“Every summer I would come home and gain first-hand experience with Danny Millar, working my way up from a kitchen porter through the ranks at Balloo House.

“The building in which we have opened had been empty for a while. Given its proximity to the city centre, high footfall and the overall appeal of the area, I knew it was too good an opportunity to pass up.

“There has been a complete refurbishment of the unit with a significant extension.

Karen Hoey, senior corporate manager at Danske Bank said: “The hospitality sector is a major contributor to the local economy and is going from strength to strength.

“Richard’s refurbishment of the property is in keeping with a number of other businesses in Ballyhackamore, adding to the already diverse offering to consumers in the area.”