40 new jobs as Primrose plans north west expansion

One of the best known names in the Londonderry food scene, Primrose, is to create 40 new jobs as part of a major expansion into new premises in the city.

The full and part-time positions at the café-bistro run from chefs to front of house staff, bakery assistants and a mixologist.

Renovations are currently underway on the 6,000 sq ft site on the Strand Road (formerly T.E. Howie’s) to create a unique day to night dining experience which will include a new café/restaurant and cocktail bar, as well as coffee to go and a takeaway lunch menu.

The famous ‘scratch bakery’, where all of Primrose’s bread and cakes are made fresh from scratch, every day will also move on site.

Primrose Strand Road will open at the end of October.

The husband and wife team behind Primrose, Ciaran and Melanie Breslin, first started selling cupcakes made by baker Melanie in Ciaran’s butcher shops.

They opened their first Primrose in Derry with four members of staff in 2012, and now employ 38 people across two locations - Carlisle Road and Atlantic Quay.

“Primrose is our life and soul,” said Ciaran, “everything revolves around Primrose, so to see the new premises coming together is so exciting for us.

“We’re constantly trying to evolve the business and stay ahead of trends, so we’re confident this will be the start of something completely new for Derry.”

“We’ve a cocktail bar, patisserie counter, delicatessen and bakery items for retail, grab and go coffee, all under one roof.”

The revival of the area was good to see Melanie Added.

“With the new hotel under construction and two new bars it’s great to see a bit of life coming back into the area. It would be great to see the Strand Road becoming vibrant again, and returning to being a bit of a hub for the town.”