42 new jobs for Belfast

Economy Minister Simon Hamilton MLA has announced London company Moo.la Systems Ltd is setting up a centre in Belfast creating 42 new jobs.

Moo.la is a recently formed technology business operating in the wealth management market providing online guidance helping people to make informed decisions on investments.

Welcoming Moo.la’s decision to set up its centre in Northern Ireland the Minister said: “Moo.la is introducing cutting-edge technology which will significantly shake up the wealth management market. The new centre here in Belfast will help to put Northern Ireland expertise at the heart of this revolution. I know the company considered other locations for its centre but was swayed towards Belfast by the cost-effective business environment, the talent pool and our high quality telecommunications infrastructure. In addition support by Invest Northern Ireland’s both for the jobs and on an ongoing basis was also a significant factor.”

Invest Northern Ireland has offered Moo.la assistance of £252,000 to secure the jobs for Northern Ireland.

The Minister added: “The 42 new jobs will be in place in three years and span software engineering, customer service and investment roles contributing £1.4million a year to the local economy. Northern Ireland’s financial technology services sector is going from strength to strength and in the past six months alone has attracted a number of major overseas investments. Moo.la is now adding its name to the list of investors who have recognised our expertise in this sector.”

Co-founder of the company, Gemma Godfrey, said: “Our online wealth management service provides the automation, cutting-edge technology and design to offer people investment options previously out of reach and the knowledge to make smarter decisions with peace of mind. Moo.la’s offering will open up the world of investment management to those who otherwise might not be able to access traditional financial advice. The UK has 5.5 million high earning people who potentially are looking to invest surplus disposable income. This is a huge opportunity in a yet uncrowded market, and we hope to help as many people as we can.

“Northern Ireland offers us a highly educated and committed workforce that can deliver the technical skills that we need to roll out our innovative business model.”