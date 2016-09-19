50 jobs created in fashion exports and healthcare sector

Two Co Down businesses are planning expnsino and new jobs as they set out to meet demand in theit own particulat sectors.

Up to 40 new posts are to be created in Downpatrick by Trackar Healthcare, while in Bangor, fashion accessories designer Pia Rossini is recruiting 10 new staff and creating a new online store to grow its international sales.

Marking 10 years in business this year, Trackars has invested almost £50,000 in the expansion, which has included the opening of new office premises and a rebrand for the company.

Headquartered in Crossgar, the new office Downpatrick premises will become a third satellite office, joining two existing bases in Fintona and Belfast.

The business currently employs 250 staff members, comprising of 150 full-time and 100 part-time roles. It is hoped that the creation of the Downpatrick office will open up opportunities for further employment throughout the South Down region with Trackars currently hoping to create up to 16 part-time and 24 full-time positions including care coordinator, domiciliary care and nursing roles.

“It’s a very exciting time for all of the team at Trackars,” said MD Patricia Casement.

“This year we are celebrating ten years of providing healthcare solutions in Northern Ireland and this investment in expanding and rebranding will propel us into a new phase of the business.”

“Trackars has grown from an individual providing healthcare staffing solutions to a team of over 250 employees offering homecare and specialised nursing services to both private and public sector clients throughout Northern Ireland.”

Invest Northern Ireland is supporting family business Pia Rossini which designs co-ordinated fashion accessories currently stocked by retailers such as QVC and ASOS.

Customers also include a number of global chains including the Ritz Carlton and Sandals resorts, as well as the famous Bellagio luxury hotel, resort and casino in Las Vegas.

“Pia Rossini is a unique enterprise which has grown dramatically in recent years, developing into a renowned women’s accessories brand in the global marketplace,” said Invest NI director of consumer products, Grainne McVeigh.

“Its new online store, targeting the retail market, will support the company’s growth in Europe and expansion into new markets, such as the Middle East.”

The £48,000 employment grant from Invest will help the business put in place the resources and skills needed to meet the surge in orders it anticipates in the coming months, she added.

“This investment is good news for the Ards & North Down council area and employment opportunities being created will generate £204,600 in additional salaries to the local economy.”

Pia Rossini director Debbie Shaw said the expansion was an important investment as the firm works towards expanding its international customer base.

“The recent re-brand gives us a vibrant, fresher and more recognisable image and our new e-commerce website will be a crucial new platform to drive retail sales across Europe and beyond.

“Invest NI’s support with our marketing activities and recruiting ten new staff is enabling us to push forward with our development plans as we aim to achieve sales growth of over 30 per cent during the next three years.”