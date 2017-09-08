600 new family homes planned in £100m investment in Larne

Plans to build more than 600 new homes in Larne will create up to 120 jobs in an investment valued at £100 million.

The proposals from Nuport Developments would see private sector homes built in the Larne West area off the Ballyboley Road, and on the Ballyhampton Road.

The firm is now consulting with the public on these plans and both proposals will be shown at two public exhibitions in the town next week.

The development at Ballyboley includes proposals to build around 500 new family homes which will include a mixture of detached, semi-detached, townhouses and a small number of apartments.

The Ballyhampton Road project is for 135 family homes.

If approved, it is expected that 120 construction jobs could be created over a five to 10 year period, injecting £100 million into the local economy.

“We are really pleased to show our plans to build high-quality, bespoke family homes here in Larne,” said Nuport spokesman Bryan Orr.

“This is a period of consultation with the local community and we are keen to hear back from people living in the area.

“If granted planning permission, we would begin work immediately, creating many construction jobs during a building project that could last up to 10 years at the Larne West site. The investment will also mean a huge boost for the local economy.

“The demand for new family homes in the Larne area is significant and these are our proposals to bring forward quality developments on land that has already been zoned for residential development.

“We are already on the ground on the Ballyboley Road and are firmly committed to building homes in both areas.”