Acorn IT Solutions plants roots in Kilrea

A Co Londonderry firm is determined to retain its rural status as it relocates from Maghera to new premises in Kilrea in a £150,000 investment.

With support from Ulster Bank, Acorn IT Solutions has opened a new premises and intends to create up to five new jobs in the next year.

The firm’s new offices can accommodate up to 20 employees under directors Dominic McMullan and Declan Bradley who have seen the business grow significantly since they opened in 2002

Its client portfolio includes construction firm FP McCann, River Ridge Recycling Rich Sauces and KDM Hire.

Among the services offered are CRM and payroll solutions for SMEs, software development, application building and the complete range of SAGE solutions. The firm is just one of a handful of SAGE accredited business in the province allowing access to the complete range of products.

“We had been renting a property in Maghera for around 15 years but had subsequently outgrown this,” said Mr Bradley.

“We’re so close to the Ulster University Coleraine campus and just 35 miles from both Belfast and Derry which should be very appealing to any job-seekers.

“Yes, there are challenges for any rural business in this sector but we’re confident we can compete with firms in Belfast to offer graduates great employment opportunities.”

Martin Convery, business development manager with Ulster Bank said: “Small businesses like this have a crucial role to play in our local economy so we at Ulster Bank are really pleased to help entrepreneurs like Declan and Dominic expand their business and help them to achieve their ambitions.”