Aer Lingus Viscount awards cleared for take-off

The ninth annual Aer Lingus Viscount Awards are officially open for entry across nine diverse categories.

Held in association with Ulster Business, the Viscount Awards aim to celebrate exceptional businesses and individuals that promote best practice and who have generated significant business success over the last year in areas including innovation, export, employee focus and overall growth.

Aer Lingus will once again fly the shortlisted companies to London to attend a gala awards luncheon on 24th May 2017 at the Institute of Directors’ prestigious headquarters on Pall Mall, where the winners will be announced.

“We’ve widened the scope of the categories this year to encourage a really diverse range of companies to enter,” said Aer Lingus busienss development director Andrea Hunter.

“Companies of all sizes should consider taking part, the only thing they must have in common is that they are best in class.

“We are interested in the calibre of the achievement and not just the scale of the project, and we’re proud to recognise businesses of all sizes for their successes.

“These awards have become a highly respected barometer of excellence and one of the premier events in the annual business calendar, giving both finalists and winners alike a superb platform to showcase their achievements.”

Entry forms and criteria can be found at viscountawards.ulsterbusiness.com and all entries must be submitted no later than 5pm on Friday, March 24.