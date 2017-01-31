Airtastic bounces into Bangor with 30 jobs

A trampoline based activity centre is creating up to 30 jobs in North Down with the help of the Growth Loan Fund which has backed the Bangor project.

Air-tastic, part of the Funky Monkeys play/activity brand, has secured the loan from the fund to open its first indoor trampoline park.

Finance for the £50m Growth Loan Fund – which provides loans to established Northern Ireland SMEs seeking to access growth finance – has been provided by Invest Northern Ireland and private investor, Northern Ireland Local Government Officers’ Superannuation Committee (NILGOSC).

Opened at the end of 2016, the centre features more than 35 interconnected trampolines, an obstacle course, foam pits, jump challenges, a giant airbag and café area. The company has further expansion plans, with parks set to open in Belfast, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Newtownabbey.

“The Air-tastic brand was created after considerable time spent researching the market and understanding what makes the experience more fun for our customers,” said director Mark Simpson.

“We looked at many new innovative ideas and activities, to see how we can make our parks more inclusive for all the family.

“The support of the Growth Loan Fund has been a key enabler for us to get the brand up and running. This investment means we have the capital to open further parks.

David McCurley, senior investment manager at WhiteRock Capital Partners, said: “Air-tastic is an exciting concept and a welcome jobs boost to the local area. This investment signals a vote of confidence by the owners in Bangor as an attractive leisure destination in which to open their first trampoline park.

“With six other sites identified across Ireland, the business has demonstrated great potential for expansion into other markets.