Almac wins key R&D honour at pharma awards

Almac Group, the global contract development and manufacturing organisation is delighted to have won the coveted Research and Development achievement award at this years’ Pharma Industry Awards.

The annual event aims to recognise and celebrate the most original and innovative individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence within the Irish Pharma sector and the awards ceremony took place in the Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin on Thursday, October 13.

Almac received the award for demonstrating its excellence in enzyme technology development through their ‘selectAZyme’ research program. This is achieved through the unique collaboration between the biocatalysis team within Almac’s Sciences business unit and Athlone based Arran Chemical Company which was acquired by the Almac Group in November 2015.

“This award further demonstrates the combined capability, expertise and experience of the Almac and Arran Chemical Company teams,” said Prof Tom Moody, head of biocatalysis and isotope chemistry at Almac and head of technology at Arran Chemical Company.

“We are delighted to be recognised at the Pharma Industry Awards and pride ourselves on our ability to provide high quality, flexible and innovative solutions to meet our global clients’ requirements.”