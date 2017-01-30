Alpha Group lands major RoI and Scottish contracts

Northern Ireland-based office furniture provider the Alpha Group has been awarded two major contracts in the Irish Republic and Scotland, representing the largest contracts in the company’s history.

Alpha Scotland, based in Glasgow, has secured a contract for Scottish Power’s new global headquarters in the city and is providing office furniture for 2,000 employees. At the same time, the Alpha Group’s workplace design division, 1080°, is completing a contract to fit out the new Central Bank of Ireland building in Dublin which will house 1,500 employees.

Paul Black, chief executive, the Alpha Group said: “Securing the contracts for Scottish Power and the Central Bank of Ireland is a huge achievement for the company.

“These are two of the largest contracts in our industry in the Irish and Scottish markets. Both are prestigious projects to have in our portfolio and, once complete, they will serve as strong examples of our work and expertise in terms of scope and design.”

In addition to showcasing the Alpha Group’s capabilities, both projects have contributed to the company’s ongoing growth and success. The Central Bank of Ireland contract win puts 1080° on the bank’s procurement framework for the next five years. The Scottish Power contract was one of the first major wins for Alpha Scotland, a relatively new member of the Alpha Group family.

In 2016, Alpha acquired the Glasgow business from U.S.-based Steelcase, the largest office furniture firm in the world.

“Our expansion into the Scottish market has been extremely successful and to be appointed by Scottish Power to deliver this iconic project for the organisation is an outstanding vote of confidence in the business and the entire team.”

Headquartered in Belfast, the Alpha Group has been trading in Northern Ireland for 45 years. The company operates across England, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.