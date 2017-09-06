Alpha Group makes first sales in Africa with Nigeria govt deal

Belfast-based office furniture provider, the Alpha Group, has announced a major export win, securing a government contract in Abuja, Nigeria. The job hits two milestones for the company as it is the first win on the African continent and the first contract outside the UK and Ireland.

1080°, the Alpha Group’s design division, won the business in partnership with Senator, GB’s largest office furniture manufacturer and will design and install workspaces for 250 employees in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

“Securing the contract in Nigeria has been an exciting process for the company as it bolsters our international credentials,” said CEO Paul Black.

“Having experience beyond our own borders shows potential clients that we have the logistical expertise to deliver a project anywhere in the world.

“This is especially attractive to global organisations as they prefer to have one consistent design across cities.

“Having the Nigeria experience in our portfolio shows potential customers that we can be a ‘one-stop-shop’ and guarantee organisations a cohesive feel across continents.”

The contract was won by the Alpha Group’s sales team in Oxfordshire, and follows one of its largest UK contracts, Scottish Power’s new headquarters in Glasgow.