Ambitious £9m plans for Portrush family fun park

Proposals to transform the former Dunluce Centre in Portrush into a family entertainment venue featuring a surf centre, trampoline park and nine-hole golf area have been unveiled to the public.

The landmark building was once one of the top tourist draws on the north coast, with its thrilling turbo tours ride attracting families from all over the Province.

Located on a gateway site in the seaside town, the centre opened to much fanfare in 1993 and remained a popular venue for almost two decades. But after a sharp decline in visitor numbers, the once-bustling attraction was forced to close its doors permanently in 2013.

At a public consultation event on Tuesday, members of the public were shown proposals which aim to breath new life into the facility.

Belfast-based consultancy MBA Planning, which hosted the pre-application event, outlined early proposals for the scheme, valued at £9m.

These include “remodelling, refurbishment and extension of the centre to creation additional indoor recreation areas, comprising a surf centre, wet play area, trampoline park and ancillary restaurant and public bar”.

The project could also see the introduction of a nine-hole golf/putting area within Metropole Park near the centre.

However, in a statement issued on behalf of their client, MBA Planning stressed it is a work in progress: “The prospective applicant is keen to hear the views of the local community on the scheme’s evolution to date.”